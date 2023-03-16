2023 Election: “Don’t Shut Me Up” – Naira Marley Declares Sanwo-Olu The Right Man For The Job

Nigerian Singer and Marlian’s Record label boss, Naira Marley has broken silence and opened up on election matters related to Lagos especially.

The singer, who tweeted recently about no longer wanting to remain silent and having some thoughts on the upcoming elections, had announced that he will share his views soon.

On Wednesday night, Naira Marley took to his Instagram page in a live video to express himself and declare his support for Babajide Sanwo-olu in the 2023 Governorship election.

The singer stated his endorsement of the APC gubernatorial candidate for Lagos state, despite not being affiliated with any political party.

He further remarked that there has been significant development in infrastructure and other aspects, which is evident and accessible for all to witness.

Despite the common trend for backlash from fans after declaring a preferred candidate, Naira Marley expressed that he cannot be silenced in his choice.

He believes that Lagos is a highly developed mega city, and therefore, it cannot be entrusted to someone inexperienced in politics