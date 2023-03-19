2023 Election: Gov. Inuwa Yahaya Wins Gombe Guber Election

Declaring the winner on Sunday, the State collation Officer of the election and the vice chancellor of federal university Gashua, Professor Maimuna Waziri said Inuwa has scored a total of 342, 821 votes to get re-elected as governor of the state.

She added that his closest opponent of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Mohammed Barde has scored a total of 233, 131 votes while the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Khamisu Mailantarki polled 19, 861 votes.