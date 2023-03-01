2023 Election: I Hear You Loud And Clear, Tinubu Tells Nigerian Youths

President-Elect, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu on Wednesday said he understands the pains and yearnings of Nigerian youths, saying with the outcome of Saturday’s Presidential election, he has heard them loud and clear.

“Now, to you, the young people of this country, I hear you loud and clear. I understand your pains, your yearnings for good governance, a functional economy and a safe nation that protects you and your future.

“I am aware that for many of you Nigeria has become a place of abiding challenges limiting your ability to see a bright future for yourselves.

“Remodeling our precious national home requires the harmonious efforts of all of us, especially the youth. Working together, we shall move this nation as never before”, he said at his Campaign Council headquarters shortly after he was returned duly elected by the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

While he extended a hand of fellowship to his closest rivals in the race, Tinubu however conceded that they have the right to seek redress in the law courts, but advised them never to resort to violence.

“Whether you are Batified, Atikulated, Obidient, Kwankwasiyya, or have any other political affiliation, you voted for a better, more hopeful nation and I thank you for your participation and dedication to our democracy.

“You decided to place your trust in the democratic vision of a Nigeria founded on shared prosperity and one nurtured by the ideals of unity, justice, peace and tolerance. Renewed hope has dawned in Nigeria.

“To my fellow candidates, former VP Atiku, former governor Kwankwaso, former governor Obi and all others, I extend the hand of friendship. This was a competitive, high-spirited campaign. You have my utmost respect.