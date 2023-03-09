2023 Election: Kwara Indigenes In Lagos Endorse Sanwo-Olu For Second Term

The Nigeria Ministry of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has joined other Kwara indigenes resident in Lagos State to endorse Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, for a second term, saying it is payback time.

The minister, on Wednesday, who spoke at an event organised by past and present political office holders in Lagos, urged Kwara indigenes to troop out en masse and support all candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, vying for office on Saturday.

While endorsing the governor, his deputy and other APC candidate vying for office on Saturday, Alhaji Mohammed said: “My people have thrived in Lagos; our ancestors made their fortunes in Lagos and used the proceeds to develop our various communities at home. We, their descendants, are also benefiting from the generosity of Lagos State. The people of Lagos State have given my people opportunities they have not been given elsewhere. We have and are still holding political offices from Chief of Staff, Commissioners, members of the House of Representatives, House of Assembly, council chairmen and other positions. This is, therefore, payback time for the people of Lagos State from us.

In his response, the deputy governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, who represented Governor Sanwo-Olu at the event, said: “Lagos is too big to be an experimental state. Lagos is too big for a novice and somebody who is learning to come and take control.

“So, we have a governor in Babajide Sanwo-Olu and a deputy governor in Obafemi Hamzat, who understand the dynamics of the state. He understands the necessities of this state.

“We don’t need to experiment with people who have never controlled anything in their life.

“Lagos is too important and we, therefore, urge Lagosians for continuity and to vote for the APC on Saturday.”