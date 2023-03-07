2023 Election: Labour Party Terminates Rivers State Exco For Anti-Party Activities

The National Working Committee of the Labour Party has terminated the State Executive Council of Rivers State with immediate effect, for anti-party activities and corruption in the management of party funds.

This decision was taken at an emergency meeting held at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The National Chairman of the party, Julious Abure who signed the statement announcing the decision of the NWC, the party said it believes that it is in the interest of Labour Party and the Obidient movement in Rivers State that those who were at the helm of affairs in the State when its presidential mandate was openly stolen, should step aside until full investigation on what happened on that day is completed.

Abure said, “The National Working Committee has lost confidence in the ability of the compromised State Executive Council led by Mr Deinye Pepple to lead the campaign for the gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections come March 11th.

“The National Working Committee urges all Obidients in Rivers State to disregard every comment made by the disgraced State Chairman of the Labour Party, Deinye Pepple, on the election of March 11th and reiterates the full backing of the Labour Party on the candidacy of Comrade Beatrice Itubo of the Labour Party as the next Governor of Rivers State.

“The National Working Committee therefore enjoins all Obidients to come out massively on March 11th to vote for Comrade Beatrice Itubo of Labour Party