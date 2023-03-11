2023 Election: Labour Party Will Face Defeat In Abia Guber Poll – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State has said that the Labour Party (LP) in the state will be defeated in next Saturday governorship and the state House of Assembly elections.

According to the party in a statement signed by Michael Nwabueze, for its Campaign Council in Abia said that Abia people are already aware that Mr. Peter Obi, who made a majority of them vote for LP on the February 25, would not be on the ballot election.

The PDP Campaign Council berated the LP in Abia for alleging that it (PDP) has concluded plans to violently rig the March 18 governorship election, stressing that the reverse is the case.

“Our attention has been drawn to a purported petition by the desperate gang of former All Progressives Congress (APC) members that have hijacked the Labour Party in Abia State titled, “Threat by the PDP-led government in Abia to violently rig the proposed March 18 governorship election in Abia,” and we wish to state that it is another act of desperation by deceptive scare mongers doomed for electoral defeat.

“In the good old days, a thief will run even when nobody is pursuing him. Obviously, members of the LP in Abia are still living in that era, hence, running even when nobody is pursuing them. They are frequently raising false alarms against others, while plotting exactly the same thing.

“This has always been the character and tactics of the desperate serial losers that have currently taken over the LP’s platform in the state after failing miserably, sojourning in the APC and All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA),” the Campaign Council said.