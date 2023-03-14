2023 Election: Labour Party’s Support Groups Debunk Endorsement Of Abia PDP Gubernatorial Candidate

Some prominent support groups of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in Abia State, have debunked reports of their purported endorsement of the governorship candidate of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, Okey Ahiwe.

The pro-Obi groups dismissed the purported endorsement of Ahiwe trending on social media, as a complete falsehood and a fabricated tale planted to cause confusion.

According to Abia State Lead Coordinator, Coalition of Peter Obi support groups, Mrs Matilda Anyamele, in a statement, debunked the viral rumor alleging that the Obi pro-groups from any purported endorsement of any governorship candidate other than the Labour Party flag bearer, Dr Alex Otti.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to public statements made in the name of ‘Obidents’ in Abia State by some unauthorized persons and impostors, that we have endorsed the PDP gubernatorial Candidate Mr Okey Ahaiwe for the 18th March Governorship elections in Abia State.

“We therefore, wish to state categorically, as follows: that we as ‘OBIDIENTS’, supporters for good governance and credibility, have thrown our full weight behind Dr Alex Otti to take Abia to the next level of economic and political growth in line with the manifesto of our Principal, Mr Peter Obi whose stolen mandate we are also contesting in the courts because we all know he won the presidential elections and his mandate must be returned to him.

“We never endorsed, adopted or even campaigned for any candidate from the notorious APC or its Siamese twin PDP.

“We are fully committed to working with Dr Alex Oti who has the interest of the people at heart and also because we stand for good governance.