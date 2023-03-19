2023 Election: Lagos Polls A Sham – Bode George

The former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Bode George, on Sunday, described the governorship and House of Assembly elections conducted in Lagos State as a sham and a disgrace to democracy.

George, in a statement, faulted the conduct of the polls saying it is a disgrace to Nigeria as a country.

He said: “As a Lagosian, I feel so shattered, so heartbroken that our democracy is now in shambles. What a disgrace. I am close to 80 years now but never in my life have I seen such a despicable and dishonourable way of not allowing people express their right to elect whoever they want. This election, in some places, was completely shambolic. What is going on?

“It is disheartening that Lagos State, the bastion of civility, humility, decorum, harmony and respect for the rule of law was, on Saturday, turned to a den of lunatics during the Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

“This is no longer democracy. What happened on Saturday, March 18 in Lagos State was utter lunacy, a complete sham perpetrated by demented souls. Our forefathers who founded Lagos, the Aworis and others, will be angry in their graves at those power-hungry fellows who turned everything upside down in their quest to retain power at all cost.

“We all know that ‘Oro’ is done in a rural setting, and in the night. But in Lagos, we saw some ‘Oro’ worshippers – fake or real – invoking spiritual insults on other Nigerians in broad daylight. This is a bastardisation of our culture and tradition.

“Other states are running their elections smoothly and democratically without violence but reverse is the case in Lagos.

READ MORE: Tinubu’s Letter To Bode George On Self-Exile Should Be Disregarded – APC PCC, FFK

“During the Presidential and National Assembly elections on February 25, soldiers were seen on the road and there was civility. Thugs didn’t mess up. There was complete peace. So, who ordered that the soldiers should be withdrawn during the Governorship and House of Assembly elections? Was their withdrawal ordered to ensure that thugs had a field day, snatching and burning ballot boxes and papers?