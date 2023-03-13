2023 Election: No Going Back On Nationwide Protest – Labour Party

The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council said its supporters will not go back on their planned nationwide demonstration unless the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC grants Labour Party, LP’s lawyers access to materials from the contentious February 25 presidential election.

The chief spokesman for Obi campaign council, Yunusa Tanko, who spoke on the development, maintained there was no going back on mobilisation of their supporters to occupy INEC offices nationwide.

Tanko accused INEC of disobeying the order of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to grant Obi and the party access to the certified true copies of materials used in the conduct of the poll.

He said, “We didn’t fix a date for the protest because we deliberately wanted to give INEC up till Monday to respond to us first.

“But when they (INEC) failed to do what they are supposed to do, our supporters will hit the streets, by the grace of God. There is no going back,” he said.

On whether INEC is willing to accede to the request of Obi’s legal team, the Chief Press Secretary, Rotimi Oyekanmi, declined comment.

In the same vein, the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, was reported to have said he was unaware if the LP had written the police to that effect.

Recall that the outcome of the presidential election has been met with public global outcry.

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC Bola Tinubu, polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party flag bearer, who got 6,984,520 and 6,101,533 votes, respectively.

Disturbed by the result of the election, Obi and Atiku approached the election tribunal to seek permission to inspect the electoral materials used during the poll.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja acceded to their requests for inspection of the electoral materials but the commission failed to grant the warring parties access.

This came days after INEC secured a court injunction to reconfigure the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System machines ahead of March 18 governorship and states Assembly elections.