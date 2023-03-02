2023 Election: Oyo PDP Denies Alliance With APC

The Peoples Democratic Party in Oyo State has described as false report in the media that it had formed alliance with the major opposition party, All Progressives Congress in the state.

According to Oyo PDP Publicity Secretary, Akeem Olatunji, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

The statement read, “The PDP Oyo State wishes to draw the attention of the general public to the news making the rounds that the PDP in Oyo State is in support of the All Progressives Congress candidate in the March 11, 2023 elections.

“We want to state that there is no truth to this statement whatsoever as it’s a wicked lie that emanated from the desperate Oyo State APC leadership who have accepted defeat even before March 11 governorship election.

The handle circulating this misinformation on Twitter @PDPVanguard is a pro-APC social media Influencer account with no affiliations whatsoever with the official PDP at the state and national levels.

“We, therefore, appeal to our teeming supporters and all lovers of good governance to come out en-masse on Saturday, March 11, 2023 and vote for Seyi Makinde and All candidates of the PDP at the State House of Assembly Elections. Let the good works continue.”