2023 Election: Tinubu Receives Certificate Of Return

The president-elect, Ahmed Bola Tinubu has received his Certificate of Return.

The Certificate was given to him by the Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu on Wednesday at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

Tinubu won 12 states, his closest rival Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic PDP, also won 12 states.

