2023 Election: Tinubu’s Call For Healing Can’t Happen Without Justice – Rhodes-Vivour

The Governorship candidate of the Labour Party of Saturday’s governorship election, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivou has said President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s call for healing after the elections cannot happen without justice to all the alleged infractions that happened during the electoral process that is now nearing completion.

The candidate also said the party will explore all available legal options to address alleged injustices that marred the governorship and assembly polls in the state.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA reported that governorship election which held on Saturday, March 18 2023 happened between incumbent Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdul-Azeez Adediran of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP and Rhodes-Vivour slug it out with each other.

At end of the contest, Governor Sanwo-Olu took the day. The Returning Officer, Prof Adenike Oladiji while declaring the results on Monday said Sanwo-Olu, polled a total of 762,134 votes to defeat his closest rival, Rhodes-Vivour who polled a total of 312,329 votes. PDP’s Adediran polled a total of 62,449 votes.

READ MORE: Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour Loses Polling Unit To Sanwo-Olu

Rhodes-Vivour during a world press conference on Wednesday said his message during the campaigns was based on empathy, love, good governance devoid of the rancor.

“Good afternoon, Lagos, I start again by thanking Lagosians for their courage for making decisions based on hope and resisting fear. Our message was about empathy, love, good governance that is open and accountable.

“Yesterday I spent my day visiting victims of Saturdays state back terrorism and violence from Abule-Ado to Surulere, Apapa and Ikeja. I met with young men and women with bullets lodged in their body with deep cuts, fractured legs, etc.

“I reach out to you to say I am with you I feel your pain and we myself the deputy governor are by your side. We have launched the platform GRV cares 2023 and anyone who have suffered violence should upload their picture, hospital bills and police report and we will help towards offsetting these bills.

“Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu called for healing yesterday, but healing cannot happen without justice. The APC unleashed evil on Lagosian, diabolically with their fetish rites and curses during the day, and physical violence against all Lagosian, yet they want the peace of a graveyard, they want the healing of the dead.