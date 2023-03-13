2023 Election: Warri Boys Association Tasks INEC Flawless Election Process

The Warri Boys Social & Welfare Society, a.k.a. “Warri Boys Association” has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure that no stone is left unturned to ensure it conducts a free and fair Gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly Elections.

According to the group in a statement, President, Matthew Ogagaworia said that that the recently concluded Presidential Elections saw the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC as President-Elect is being disputed not just by partisans but also by reputable observers.

The group also observed that late arrival of election officials and materials at many polling units, Bi-modal verification system (BVAS) technical hitches, Violence and intimidation of voters, poor staff understanding of election day processes, failure to transmit the results at polling unit levels by the Commission upon declaration of results by the Presiding Officers almost marred the election.

He said: “We have watched closely the preparation for the forthcoming. More particularly the preparation for the Elections by and its recent announcement that the earlier scheduled elections for March 18, 2023.

“We cannot dismiss the fact that results of the elections have been strongly disputed and protested, not just by partisans but also by reputable observers.

“These issues contributed to diminished public trust and confidence in the results subsequently announced

“The aforementioned lapses calls to question the preparedness of INEC to conduct elections that is transparent and seen to be transparent, leaving no room to question its conduct.

“The Association therefore calls on INEC to up its game such that it can cope with reducing late arrival of election materials and presiding officers; assuring that preparations have been made for proper lighting of Polling Units to allow voting and vote counting late in the night if need be, prompt fixing of any technical glitch in the e BVAS machines, and ensuring that its iReV website is in a position to receive polling unit declared, uploaded results, ensuring that its staff (permanent and ad-hoc) have the requisite knowledge and skills to handle the elections at the polling units assigned to them and ensuring that there are no delays that inhibit smooth access to viewing the uploaded results on the IReV portal.