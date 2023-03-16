2023 Elections: DSS Arrests Two For Inciting Violence In Kano

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested two suspects for inciting violence in parts of Kano State.

The public Relations Officer of DSS, Peter Afunanya, announced their arrest in a statement issued on Thursday, March 16, in Abuja.

He said the suspects had separately recorded messages and shared them through various social media channels.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby informs the public that it has arrested the duo of Sharu Abubakar Tabula and Isma’il Iliyasu Mangu for deliberately inciting violence in parts of Kano State,” the statement read.

“In those potentially harmful messages, they specifically championed certain political interests and directly called on their supporters to violently attack those opposed to them, including security personnel during the 18th March, 2023 Governorship and House of Assembly election in the State.”

“As a result of this development, a particular political party in Kano has threatened to organise protest march in the metropolis as well as storm offices of some of the security agencies on 16th March, 2023 in solidarity for the suspects.

“While the Service alerts the public of this planned illegal action, it calls on the concerned party to shelve it forthwith or be ready to face the consequences.

“The DSS assures that it will not idly watch misguided persons or groups undermine the peace and security of the state. The leadership of the said party should rein in its members and urge them to desist from conducts capable of causing a breakdown of law and order in Kano and its environs before, during and after the scheduled election.

“Meanwhile, the Service is collaborating with sister security agencies to ensure that adequate security is provided for a successful electoral exercise.

“Aside Kano, the Service recently arrested similar subversive elements that threatened violence in other States of the Federation. It would be recalled that it had on 8th March, 2023, enjoined politicians to engage constructively and shun violence, fake news and hate speech.

“It reiterates the call for political players to abide by the letters of the electoral act and guidelines. All and sundry are advised to positively contribute to the sustenance of peace and democracy in Nigeria.”

