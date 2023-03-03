2023 Elections: FG Commends International Observer Missions

The Federal Government has commended international observer missions deployed for the presidential and National Assembly elections held on February 25.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, on Thursday.

The ministry noted that the support from observers contributed immensely to the promotion of democratic processes in Nigeria, especially for the forthcoming governorship and state assembly elections.

The statement read, “The Federal Government expresses appreciation to the international community, civil society organisations and other development partners for their support and deployment of various high-level observation missions to Nigeria for the presidential and parliamentary elections that took place on February 25, 2023.

“The conduct of the largely peaceful polls is a pointer to Nigeria’s commitment to the promotion of good governance and democratic principles. Nigeria counts on the continued goodwill of the international community, as the government works towards the consolidation of democracy in the country.

“In this regard, the invaluable support of all and sundry will contribute immensely to the promotion of democratic process in Nigeria, particularly as the country heads towards the governorship and state Assembly elections on March 11.”