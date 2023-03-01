2023 Poll: Celebration In Osun Over Tinubu’s Victory

Osun state residents on Wednesday trooped out in masse to celebrate the victory of the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu.

This followed the official declaration of election results and announcement of the APC flagbearer, Tinubu, as the winner of the just-concluded Presidential Election by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), in the early hours of Wednesday.

The residents of Osogbo, Ile-Ife, Ilesa, Iwo, Ikire, Ila, Gbongan and other towns were seen jubilating, singing solidarity and celebratory songs in different parts of the State upon the announcement of Tinubu.

Osogbo and Olorunda Local Government residents who had earlier assembled in front of Ataoja’s Palace at the popular Oja Oba and Olu-Ode markets square walked through station road, Igbonna market, Olonkoro, Ajegunle to the popular Nelson Mandela freedom park.

Similarly, the residents of Iragbiji had earlier stormed the palace of Aragbiji, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Olabomi, to rejoice with the monarch over Tinubu’s victory.

The residents who were in their hundreds were singing victory songs, signalling the new dawn in the political history of the country.

Meanwhile, former Governor of the state, Adegboyega Oyetola, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan described Tinubu’s victory as a pointer to democratic sustenance.

“Your emergence at the just-concluded Presidential Election is indeed a reward of your tireless efforts and selfless service to Nigeria and Nigerians and of course humanity.

“You are not just a leader of leaders but the finest politician who had used his God-given wisdom and wealth to build humanity and advance the socio-economic fortune of our dear country.

“With your antecedents coupled with your outstanding credentials in both private and public sectors, I have no doubt in my mind that you will deliver good governance and build on Nigeria’s existing democratic structures,” Oyetola added.

Also, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdurosheed Akanbi said the emergence of Tinubu is a pointer that the Yoruba has given their best to the country.

“I congratulate the Nigeria President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. His emergence is a victory for Yorubaland. It’s a great history for Yorubaland that should be written in gold”