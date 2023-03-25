25 Dead,10 Injured In Bauchi Road Crash (Photos)

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of twenty-five persons involved in a fatal crash in Bauchi State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the corps spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, on Friday.

A total of thirty-five persons were involved in the crash that occurred in the early hours of today (Friday); twenty-five people died while ten sustained injuries.

According to the statement, the crash occurred as a result of overloading, excessive speed and tyre burst which led to loss of control leading to the fatalities recorded.

READ ALSO: Corps Member Who Died In Lagos Train Accident Laid To Rest (Photos)

The statement partly read, “The fatal lone crash involved an ash colour commercial Toyota Hummer Bus with registration number JMA 59 XA, conveying 24 people plying through Hadeja-Potiskum route which lost control and collided into 11 other victims who were seated underneath a tree in Udubo town.

“From the crash investigation report, a total of 35 people were involved, out of which 10 victims all male adults sustained different injuries, and 25 victims comprising of nine male adults, 11 female adults, two male children and three female children were killed.

“Specifically, 24 of the killed persons were onboard the vehicle while the remaining 1 victim was amongst the 11 people seated underneath the tree.”

See photos below: