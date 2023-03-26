26 Children, 125 Adult Libyan Returnees Arrive Lagos

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed receiving 151 Libyan returnees at the cargo wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State.

The Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office, NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday, said the distressed returnees include 88 females and 63 males, adding that they were brought back to the country through the Assisted Voluntary Repatriation by the International Organisation for Migration.

READ ALSO: Brazil-Returnee Caught With 105 Parcels Of Cocaine, Cannabis In Lagos Airport

The statement read, “NEMA has received a total of 151 distressed Nigerians from Benqahi, Libya. The returnees were received by the Director-General of the agency, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed, at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

“The statistics of the returnees after profiling indicates that 71 adult females including two with medical issues, 10 female children and seven female infants were brought back through the Assisted Voluntary Repatriation by the International Organisation for Migration.

“Also the statistic shows that 54 adult males, four male children and five male infants were among the repatriated distressed Nigerians. They arrived at the airport aboard Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG at about 1930 hours.”

Farinloye said Ahmed who was represented by a Chief Executive Officer, Adenike Ogunkunle, admonished the returnees to turn a new leaf by taking advantage of the second chance to make a meaningful life upon their safe arrival in the country.

“The Director-General enjoined youths to tread softly on the urge to rush out seeking greener pastures where it no longer exists.

The NEMA Chief assured the returnees of the Federal Government and other international partners support in the reintegration programme to enable them to recover fast,” the statement said.