26-Year-Old Lady Wins Kwara Assembly Seat

Rukayat Shittu, candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged winner of Owode Onire state constituency of Asa Local Government Area in Kwara State House of Assembly election.

She is one of the youngest candidates in Nigeria to contest and win a political seat.

The former Senate President of the Congress of NOUN Students (CONS) at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) and a journalist polled 7,521 to defeat her rival in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 6,957 during Saturday’s election.

