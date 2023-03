54-Year-Old Man Arraigned For Stealing 70 Phones In Oyo

A 54-year-old Innocent Udoh on Friday appeared before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for allegedly stealing 70 phones worth N1.75 million.

Udoh, whose address was not provided, was charged with conspiracy and theft.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, ASP Sikiru Ibrahim, told the court that Udoh and others at large committed the theft on March 30 from 12.00 a.m. to 5.00 a.m. in the Mokola area of Ibadan.

Ibrahim alleged that Udoh stole 50 pieces of Itel phones worth N750,000 and 20 pieces of secondhand android phones worth N1 million, from one Mr. Nwaoma Ezeco.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Mrs T. B. Oyekanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.