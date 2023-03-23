‘Abia Electorate’s Will Respected’ – Obi Congratulates Otti

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party , Peter Obi has sent his congratulatory messages to the winner of the just-concluded Abia State Governorship Election, Alex Otti, saying the will of voters in the South-East state was respected with Otti’s declaration as governor-elect.

Obi, who spoke with Otti shortly after his victory on Wednesday evening, said, “I am gratified that the will and wish freely expressed by the Abia electorate have been respected.”

I pray for God’s guidance and protection for the incoming Governor of God’s Own State,” he tweeted.

Otti, the LP candidate, trounced his main rivals like Okey Ahiwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Enyinnaya Nwafor of the Young Peoples Party (YPP).

Otti scored 175,467, Ahiwe polled 88,529 while Nwafor got 28,972. The LP candidate also won 10 of the 17 local government areas in the state, PDP got six while the YPP got one.

Otti won at his third attempt. He was the candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2015 and 2019 elections.