Abia Gov, Ikpeazu Sacks Political Appointees

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has approved the immediate dissolution of all his political appointees in the State.

The Secretary to State Government (SSG), Chris Ezem, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Ezem, a lawyer, said those affected include: special assistants, senior special assistants, special advisers and technical advisers.

This implies that commissioners in the state were not affected.

“The governor further directs the state accountant general to ensure immediate payment of March 2023 stipends to all the appointees,” Ezem said.

The SSG said the governor has thanked the sacked appointees for their contributions and services to the state and also wished them well in their future endeavours.

READ ALSO: PDP Reverses Suspension Of Anyim, Fayose, Others

The sack came days after Ikpeazu’s anointed governorship candidate, Okey Ahiwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost in the 18 March governorship election in the state to Alex Otti of the Labour Party (LP).

Otti, the LP candidate, polled a total of 172,386 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the PDP, Ahiwe, who garnered a total of 88,174 votes.

Recall that Governor Ikpeazu also lost his senatorial bid in Abia South District to Enyinnaya Abaribe of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

The political appointees’ sack also comes barely 24 hours after Otti, the governor-elect, raised an alarm that the state government was engaging in late-hour employment racketeering in the State.

Ikpeazu however denied the allegation, pointing out that even if the allegation was true, his administration, “with executive powers to run the affairs of the state” has the power to hire employees of the government if it so desires.

Otti is expected to be sworn in as the governor of the state on 29 May when the tenure of the incumbent governor, Mr Ikpeazu, would come to an end.