Abia Guber: PDP Faults INEC’s Suspension Of Collation, Demands Immediate Declaration

The Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised the suspension of government election results collation in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC on the exercise in Abia and Enugu states, said it would review the results in Obingwa Local Government Area (LGA) of Abia, as well as Nkanu East and Nsukka LGAs in Enugu.

But in a swift response, Abia PDP express its disappointment and consternation with the decision by INEC.

The party Chairman, Asiforo Okere, stated that the collation of Obingwa LGA result had already passed through unit, ward and Local government collation processes.

Okere faulted the reason that the INEC “office in Obingwa Local Government Area was invaded by thugs yesterday Sunday 19th, March 2023 and our officials held hostage in relation to the collation of results from the Local Government Area”, according to INEC National Commissioner Festus Okoye.

READ MORE: Abia Guber: Security Agents Manipulating Results – Labour Party Alleges

According to him, it is on the record that Obingwa is the only LGA where polling agents insisted on full compliance with the commission’s stated guideline of announcement of results at unit, and collation at wards so that polling agents can have copies prior to submission to state collation office.

“We are not aware of any report by security agencies in the state, including Nigerian Police Force if the Department of State Services (DSS), indicating violence in Obingwa LGA before, during and after the election of March 18th, 2023,” the statement read in part.

“We therefore call on INEC to immediately accept and announce Obingwa LGA result as collated from units through the wards, using the same guideline and rules they applied during 2023 presidential election.”