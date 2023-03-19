Abia Guber: Security Agents Manipulating Results – Labour Party Alleges

The Governorship Candidate of the Labour Party Dr Alex Otti, has alleged that PDP government, compromised INEC staff, security agents are manipulating results.

Otti said from virtually all the results uploaded and released, Labour Party won by landslide.

He said unfortunately the PDP government has refused to allow some of the results stand, and they are doing this with the active connivance of some compromised INEC Staff and some security agents.

The LG involved are Obingwa where the outgoing governor is from, Osisioma,Aba north and Aba south where won overwhelmingly.

Otti called on the Federal government and particularly the INEC chairman to ensure that the right thing is done in Abia state.

He urged the INEC chairman to prevail on the INEC Resident electoral commissioner for Abia and other INEC staff to give peace a chance and ensure that the right thing is done.