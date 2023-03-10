Accord Party Dissolves Oyo Executive Members For Endorsing PDP’s Makinde

The national headquarters of Accord Party in Abuja, has dissolved all its executive members in Oyo State, for endorsing the incumbent governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, who is also the candidate of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the party’s candidate, Adebayo Adelabu ahead of the gubernatorial election scheduled for Saturday March, 11 2023.

Some members of the Accord Party in Oyo, had on Thursday, endorsed Governor Makinde as their preferred governorship candidate, whereas another group, who claimed to be members of Accord, were reported to have also endorsed the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Teslim Folarin, in a separate event.

In the dissolution letter sent to the National Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu and signed by the National Chairman of Accord, Muhammad Nalado, the party stated that the Accord state executives in Oyo State, has been dissolved for anti-party activities.

The party also copied the Oyo Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) INEC; Oyo State Commissioner of Police; Director, Department of State Security (DSS), Oyo State; and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).

The letter, which was addressed to INEC Chairman and entitled: ‘Dissolution of the Oyo State Executive of Accord’, reads: “We wish to bring to the knowledge of the commission that the state executives of our great party ‘Accord’ Oyo State Chapter has been dissolved with immediate effect due to anti-party activities and gross misconduct by the State executive. This decision was taken during an emergency National Working Committee (NWC) meeting of our great party held on March 8, 2023 at the National Secretariat Abuja.

“However, the following members of the party has been appointed as the Caretaker Committee to oversee the affairs of the party pending when the State Congress Elections, would be held: Alh. Isiaka Salami, caretaker chairman; Mr. Bashiru Ayobami, secretary while Hon Fatai Salawu, Mrs. Bimpe Martins, Hon Ayodele Oyajide are to serve as members.

“We urge the commission to kindly give this Caretaker Committee necessary attention and cooperation they may require.

“Please accept the assurances of our highest esteem.”

Meanwhile, the gubernatorial candidate of Accord in Oyo, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has said he is still in the race and that no amount of maneuvering and manipulation from hungry and desperate politicians, would deter him from contesting the Saturday governorship election.

Adelabu issued the statement in reaction to the purported endorsement of Governor Makinde by some members of the executives of the party.

Adelabu said, “I remain resolute in my desire to govern our darling state. No amount of frustration would discourage me from pursuing my goal. I resigned from a plum position as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria because I believe I have the capacity to rescue the state from miss-governance and maladministration. I know this is part of the sacrifice I have to make to move Oyo state forward.”

He assured his supporters and the electorates to disregard the action of those he described as hungry politicians, who have betrayed the trust the party leadership at the national headquarters repose in them.

“It is obvious they don’t have the love of the people at heart. They are after their pockets but we will not be distracted by their antics. We know this is one of their desperate moves to keep the ruling party in power.

“I wonder why a sitting governor, who is claiming to have performed well in office is running from pillar to post to get endorsement from hungry politicians.”