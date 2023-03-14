Actress Halima Urges Ladies To Desist From Dating Married Men

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, has urged ladies to desist from dating married men, saying leaving a quality life of being responsible with good moral virtues is the best life.

The controversial movie star, who took to her Instagram page to give the advice, said that ladies should not make the same mistake she made by dating someone else’s husband.

According to her, being a side chick to married men is morally wrong, but staying away from people’s husband’s is a moral upright living.

She emphasized that she did not want them to experience what she went through, therefore, relationship with married men should be avoided.

She expressed gratitude to fans and well wishers, for their constant prayers, love and encouragement, adding that they should live a life they would be proud of.

The actress added that having a side business was far better than being a side chick, and urged them to leave people’s husbands alone.

“Live a life you would be proud of.

“Thank you all for all the prayers and encouragement and love .

“I am on a new part to a new life; strive to be new and stay safe and morally upright.

“No do side chick o…see u soon. Find a side business and leave people’s husband.

” Don’t make the mistake I made…The idea is to be morally right, ” she wrote.

Abubakar is a model, actress, television personality, philanthropist and multiple award-winning member of the Nollywood industry.

She rose to fame after the release of her debut film ‘Sabotage’ In 2011. She won the Afro Hollywood Best Actress prize.

The actress started auditioning for movie roles in 2001. After some time, she was given her first acting gig, a small part in the movie ‘Rejected’

It was, however, a small role that enabled her to land her first important role and ultimately her breakthrough in the movie ‘Gangster Paradise.’

The movie star has acted in more than a 100 movies, some of which are: ‘Slip of Fate’, ‘Tears of a Child’, ‘Secret Shadows’, ‘Gangster Paradise’, ‘Area Mama’, ‘Men in Love’, ‘Love Castle’, ‘Okafor’s Law’, among others.

She is also a movie producer and runs Morehouse Entertainment, a label and talent management business in the music industry.

The Kano-born actress established the Halima Abubakar Foundation, an NGO that aids the poor.

The actress has contributed immensely to the growth and development of the entertainment industry, thereby making her outstanding.