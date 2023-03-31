Adamawa APC Suspends Binani’s Campaign DG Over Anti-Party Activities

Following the inconclusive declaration of the governorship election in Adamawa state, the crisis rocking State’s All Progressives Congress (APC) has worsened as the Party has suspended Aishatu Dahiru’s (Binani) campaign director general, Ahmed Barata.

The suspension barely two weeks to the gubernatorial re-run and after the Secretary to the Government of the federation, (SGF) Boss Mustapha was suspended and quickly reinstated

The executive members of APC, in Ketembere Ward, Shelleng Local Government Area of Adamawa State announced the suspension of the former senator over alleged anti party activities in a letter made available to newsmen in Yola dated March 30.

The letter titled: “Suspension From Being a Member All Progressives Congress APC,” revealed that the resolution to suspend Barata was arrived at during a meeting of the ward executives, which held on March 27, in Ketembere

READ ALSO: Imagine What PDP Would Have Done To Us If Atiku Won Polls — Fayose

“With due regards to all relevant sections of article 21 of the All Progressives Congress constitution, 2022 as amended which as well empowers the ward executive committee to take disciplinary measures against any erring members irrespective of his or her status, we the Exco member of this ward therefore, have resolved in our 27 March, 2023 meeting to suspend you on the following grounds,” the letter read in part.

The ward executives listed Barata’s faults as, “Anti-Party activities during the 18 March, Governorship and House of Assembly Election.

“Impersonation of the party by appointment of agents in same election as mentioned above.

“Being a principal actor in causing crisis at the polling unit between agent sent by the party and those you sent during the 18 March Governorship and House of Assembly Election.

“And withhold of relief food items sent to party faithful before election by the APC Governorship Candidate, Distinguish Senator Aisha Ahmed Binani.”