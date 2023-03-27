Adamawa Guber Election Must Be Canceled In Entirety — SDP Candidate, Ardo

Umar Ardo, the gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the March 18 election in Adamawa State, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the entire exercise.

Ardo, in a statement on Sunday, described the election as a “rigging exercise”, adding that “the so-called governorship election in the entire 21 LGAs must not just be reviewed but cancelled entirely.

“There was no election in Adamawa State on March 18, as people never voted their conscience. Either the votes were bought or voters were intimidated and suppressed,” he said.

Recall INEC had declared the governorship election in the State as inconclusive owing to margin of votes.

The final results tallied by the Commission showed that the Adamawa governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, of the Peoples Democratic Party scored the highest number of votes.

The electoral body, however, declared that cancelled votes were more than the margin of victory between Fintiri and the runner-up, Aishatu Ahmed (Binani) of the All Progressives Congress .

The Commission said a new date would be fixed for a re-run in areas where the exercise did not hold on March 18.