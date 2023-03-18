Adeleke’s 100 Days A Waste, Performance Satisfies Only PDP Members — APM

Simon Adebayo, the chairman of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has described the performance of governor Ademola Adeleke during the 100 days in office as poor in Osun State.

Via a statement on Friday, Adebayo held that members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are only satisfied with Adeleke’s performance because they are the only beneficiary of ‘little’ things he has done in the past 100 days.

His words: “The only people who can boast of benefitting from the government of Gov. Adeleke are members of the People’s Democratic Party and their cronies.

“The truth is we can’t score Governor Adeleke’s administration more than 25 per cent because his first 100 days can best be described as a waste.

“The only people who are satisfied with their performance are PDP close associates and family members of the Governor.”

He said: “We cannot point at any tangible projects that will add value to the lives of an average Osun State inhabitants. What we have are superfluous and cosmetic projects that will add little value or nothing to the State.”