Ademola Lookman More Complete Than Victor Osimhen – Super Eagles Coach

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has praised Atalanta star Ademola Lookman, saying the Super Eagles star is a more complete player than his countryman Victor Osimhen.

Lookman and Osimhen have lit up Serie A this season, with both players leading the scoring charts for their respective clubs.

Lookman, who joined Atalanta from RB Leipzig for €9.20m last summer, is La Dea’s top scorer in the Italian top flight this season, with 12 goals in 25 games.

Meanwhile, Osimhen is leading the scorers’ chart outrightly, with 19 goals in 22 league games for Napoli this season.

However, despite scoring more than his countryman, Peseiro believes Lookman is the better all-round player.

The Portuguese tactician, who watched both players as Napoli beat Atalanta on Saturday evening, insists Lookman has more to his game than Osimhen.

Peseiro insists Lookman does more than just scoring, saying he creates chances for his teammates too.

Although both players have the same number of assists in the league this season. Peseiro believes Lookman creates more for his team than Osimhen.

“Ademola is more technical than Osimhen, more inclined to create the game and who is now also scoring,” Peseiro told Sport Italia.

“He is performing very well this year. He grew up with Gasperini: now he is always playing, we are happy with him. high level, he too can aspire to do great things. I would add one thing that applies to both,” he added.

Nonetheless, Peserio believes the success both Lookman and Osimhen are enjoying is because of the teams and coaches they play for.

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti and Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini both favour an attacking style of play, and that has benefitted Lookman and Osimhen, according to Peseiro.

“It’s no coincidence that they’ve both grown like this year. This is because they’re both within a good system of play. Atalanta and Napoli want the ball, they want to play and attack,” Peseiro said.

“In these conditions, players get excited like this. Italian football has changed a lot in the last few years,” he concluded.

Peseiro will hope both Lookman and Osimhen can replicate their club form when Nigeria take on Guinea-Bissau in a doubleheader Africa Cup of Nations qualifier later this month.