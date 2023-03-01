Adunni Ade Cries Out As NURTW Boss, Koko Zaria Allegedly Threatens Her Life (Video)

Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade has cried out over a public threat made to her life by MC Oluomo’s affiliate and NURTW boss, Koko Zaria.

Taking to her Instagram live, the movie star called on the Nigerian, US government to hold the self acclaimed ‘American boy’ responsible for any harm done to her life.

On her Instagram live, Adunni Ade had played a YouTube video where Koko Zaria threatened to teach her lesson should they cross paths.

READ ALSO: “We Own Lagos, We Own Nigeria, Peter Obi Is A Boy, I’m Smarter Than Him – MC Oluomo’s Son On Tinubu’s Victory

He said, “If I say something against you, you would kill yourself. The two of you (referring to Adunni and Kemi Afolabi), should come and meet me at station. If I get you, you will know, we would teach you a lesson.”

His outburst came after Adunni Ade claimed that Yoruba actors were paid N90,000 to campaign for Tinubu, which he strongly denied.

He stated that his love as well as the love many had for MC Oluomo, who sees like the godfather of Yoruba industry, made them support Tinubu.

Adunni revealed that she has consulted with US Consulate, sent a message to her lawyers and several appropriate channels in Lagos over his threat.

“Hello everybody, I am waiting for a lot of people to join this live cause I wouldn’t be staying long.

“I got this message probably 30mins ago and in the 30min u have called the US Consulate to inform them of what happened.

“I have sent a email to that effect and I have informed my lawyer and to appropriate channels here in Lagos.

“I want to make it known that if anything happens, please hold Koko Zaria accountable for it. Because of the post I made, he went online to make an allegation as well as to make a threat to my life”.

Watch video below: