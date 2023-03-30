Actor Yul Edochie Loses Son, Kambilichukwu

Yul Edochie, Nollywood actor turned politician, has lost his first son, Kambilichukwu Edochie.

Yul’s first son was rushed to the hospital after falling unconscious, according to Vanguard.

Anonymous source revealed that Yul confirmed Kambilichukwu’s death as at time of this report.

This is coming two months after Yul Edochie and his first wife May, celebrated their first son and second child as he turned 15; showering encomiums and blessings on him.

May’s sister who was at the scene said the boy read throughout the night preparing for his exam today.

After his exam in school, he joined his mates to play football and that’s when he developed a seizure and was rushed to Mother and Child Hospital. All efforts by the doctors to resuscitate him proved abortive, the report added.

Yul, the last child of veteran actor, Pete Edochie, married his wife, Mary, at 22 after they both dated for six years. He followed in his father’s footsteps and debuted in the movie industry a year after his marriage.