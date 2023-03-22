Ajebo Hustlers Drop New Single Titled ‘You Go Know’

Nigerian music duo, comprising of Knowledge (Isaiah Precious) and Piego (George Dandeson), popularly known as Ajebo Hustlers, has released a brand new single that is sure to get you moving and grooving.

The song, titled “You Go Know”, is a masterpiece sound that showcases the artist’s unique style and sound.

“You Go Know” produced by Marlie Chunes, is coming on the back of their “Call My Phone” collaboration with Rexxie.

With appealing verses and a captivating tune, the song conveys a powerful message of self-belief and perseverance.

