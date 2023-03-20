Angry Nigerians In Diaspora Tear Their Nigerian Passport Over Poor Conduct Of Election (Video)

Two Nigerian men in diaspora have torn their Nigerian passport while complaining about the poor conduct of the 2023 general elections.

In a video shared online, one of the men showed off his passport booklet as he voiced how he was disappointed with how the election had panned out.

He noted that he won’t be associated with anything concerning Nigeria as he has renounced his citizenship.

The other man also spoke on how he voted for Peter Obi not because of tribe but because of his capabilities and characteristics, yet his vote like millions of Nigerians didn’t count.

Both men then proceeded to shred their passports.

Watch video below: