APC Has To Repay Nigerians’ Faith In Tinubu With Progressive Governance – El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, has described the victory of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a deserved triumph that reflected the will of Nigerians and as such the masses have to be rewarded with “purposeful governance” by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall on Wednesday, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, declared Tinubu as the president-elect after he secured a total of 8,794,726 votes in the presidential election.

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had the second-highest figure with 6,984,520 votes, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) was next with 6,101,533 votes.

Meanwhile, Governor El-Rufai in a signed congratulatory statement on Wednesday evening, expressed confidence that Tinubu would lead Nigeria forward with renewed hope.

According to him, the success at the polls came amidst the most excruciating circumstances for the candidates of the ruling APC.

His words, “APC has a duty to repay this faith by providing purposeful governance that delivers progressive outcomes for all Nigerians.

“I have no doubt that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu grasps the import of this victory and will lead Nigeria’s forward march with renewed hope. He knows he has our staunch support in bringing Nigerians together and uniting the country in common endeavours for progress, peace, and prosperity.’’

The Kaduna governor said he was proud of the State’s contribution to the monumental triumph that the APC accomplished, lamenting that in this titanic struggle, “we sadly lost many of our National Assembly seats.

“As regrettable as that is, APC members are still victors. APC members in Kaduna State, our supporters and the entire people of Kaduna State have just partaken in a festival of democracy that has demonstrated our status as people of honour.

“Our region as a whole has shown we value national unity, that we honour agreements and dutifully discharge the obligations that such entail,’’ he said.

He further urged every APC member to be an integral part of the victorious national party.

The governor promised that Kaduna APC would build on this momentum to victory in the March 11 governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

“On that day, our people will use the legitimate route democracy offers to redress the setbacks of February 25 by giving an emphatic victory to all APC candidates in Kaduna State.

“We will campaign hard anew our strong record of governance in the last eight years in which we have put our people first,’’ he said.