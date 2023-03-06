APC Not Against Obi’s Victory In South-East – Gov. Umahi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is not opposed to South-East voting for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

The governor disclosed this on Monday at the Ebonyi international airport, Onueke while addressing stakeholders and people of Ezza, the clan where the airport is situated.

According to the APC member, he is also not against the record Obi garnered during the February 25 presidential election.

Umahi said, “The All Progressives Congress (APC) is not angry or condemning Obi’s feat as the southeast has made a strong statement with it.

“One, however, digs with two arrowed woods so that when one fails to stick on the target, the other wood will stick to it.”

The governor maintained that for success to be achieved it is important for any tribe to forfeit narrowness and work with other tribes.

Umahi added, “Gov. Charles Soludo of Anambra harped on this fact and was crucified but his words have come to pass.

“The wise thing for the Igbos to do is to tell themselves the truth that we alone cannot make ourselves president.

READ ALSO: Ebonyi Police Declare APGA Governorship Candidate Wanted

“We have to work with other tribes as the southwest did with the north and have succeeded.

“We have to stop being parochial and clannish as who could have believed that Obi was talking with me up till the last minute.

“He was also talking with other governors even those from the north.”

He further charged the people of Ezza people to be strategic in their political evaluations so as to be relevant in the political equation of the State.

“Oath was said to be taken on anyone who votes against the gubernatorial candidate from the clan and if this is so, how will other clans vote for you.

“Majority of the stakeholders here are supporting power shift to the Izzi clan of the northern senatorial district and this will sustain the existing charter of equity and fairness.

“I am not telling you not to vote for your son but I want people to be allowed to vote for candidates of their choice,” Umahi said.

Moses Nome, the chairman of Ezza North Local Government Area, commended Umahi for addressing the people, noting that they would continue supporting his policies and programmes.

His words, “We have intensified efforts to ensure that all those who perpetrate violence in the clan are brought to book to allow people to freely exercise their franchise.”