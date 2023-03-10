APC NWC Member Wants Adamu, Omisore Removed

National Vice Chairman, Northwest, of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Salihu Moh. Lukman has advocatedtfor the replacement of the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu with a Christian, as part of measures to balance the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu whose vice is of the same faith as him.

Lukman in a lengthy article titled “APC Internal Dynamics and the Future of Democracy” and dedicated to the National Welfare Secretary of the party, Barr. Friday Nwosu who died on Thursday, equally said the National Secretary, Otunba Iyiola Omisore should be removed as his emergence has caused deep divisions in the Osun state APC.

He said now that the election is won by APC and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, it is important to demonstrate that the Muslim-Muslim ticket of Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima was simply an electoral strategy and indeed represented a progressive template for inclusion in Nigerian politics.

He said; “For this to be achieved, APC and its leadership must not allow individual politics of personal aspiration by potential office holders to drive the process of constituting the next Federal Government to be led by Asiwaju Tinubu and Sen. Shettima as President and Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Individual aspirations by potential office holders may only result in unmanageable contests for positions in the next Federal Government and could further complicate the challenges of inclusive politics in the country. Besides, unregulated contest was what produced the rebellious leadership of Sen. Bukola Saraki and Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara in the National Assembly in 2015.

READ MORE: APC Welfare Officer, Friday Nwosu Dies In Abuja Hospital

“While it is important to avoid witch-hunting individual leaders of the party for their role during the primary that produced candidates for 2023 elections, including those who supported or campaigned against Asiwaju Tinubu, it is important as a matter of strategy to broaden the scope of opportunity to rectify the outlook of the party and use it to also project the politics of an Asiwaju Tinubu led Federal Government as being inclusive. Also, learning from PDP’s mistake of insensitivity whereby the inability to align the outlook of the leadership of the party with the standard bearer of the party for the 2023 Presidential race, which became a source of deep-seated animosity among party leaders, it is important that APC, even before May 29, 2023 when Asiwaju will be sworn in as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, takes every step t rectify any situation that may be used to continue divisive campaigns and propaganda against the APC and its control of Federal Government.

“With a National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, who is also a Muslim, it will be important that every necessary step is taken to inject a change of leadership for the party so that a new National Chairman who is a Christian take over. Part of the advantage of this is that the National Chairman could be retained in North-Central.

“Noting that the current National Chairman has done an excellent job to manage a successful campaign to win the 2023 election with all the attendant challenges, there should be no difficulty in convincing Sen. Adamu to resign as National Chairman to create opportunity for a new National Chairman of APC to emerge who is a Christian. For that to happen may require Emergency National Convention because if the hierarchy of the current leadership is to be followed, the successor to Sen. Adamu will be Sen. Abubakar Kyari who is a Muslim from North-East.