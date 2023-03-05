APC Retains Control Of National Assembly As INEC Releases More Results

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the breakdown of results for the National Assembly (NASS) elections held February 25, with the All Progressives Congress (APC) retaining its control.

The electoral body will also issue certificates of return to 423 newly elected members of NASS next week Tuesday and Wednesday at the National Collation Centre in Abuja.

Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC’s chairman, made the disclosure in his address at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on Saturday in Abuja.

He added that the commission would conduct supplementary elections in 46 constituencies on March 11.

Yakubu described the 2023 set of NASS as the most diverse since 1999.

The breakdown of the figures revealed the following:

Senate – APC (57), Peoples Democratic Party (29), Labour Party (6), New Nigeria Peoples Party (2), Social Democratic Party (2), All Progressives Grand Alliance (1), and Young Progressives Party (1).

House of Representatives – APC (162), Peoples Democratic Party (102), Labour Party (34), New Nigeria Peoples Party (18), All Progressives Grand Alliance (4), African Democratic Congress (2), Social Democratic Party (2), and Young Progressives Party (1).

His words: “98 out of 109 Senate, and 325 out of 360 House of Representatives seats were filled in the National Assembly election held on February 25.

“At least seven parties won seats in the Senate, while eight parties won in the House of Representatives.

“Certificates of Return will be presented to Senators-elect on Tuesday 7th March 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the National Collation Centre, Abuja, while Members of the House of Representatives-elect will receive theirs the following day, Wednesday 8th March 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the same venue.

“However, for effective crowd management, each Senator/Member-elect should be accompanied by a maximum of two guests. The comprehensive list of all members-elect will be uploaded to the Commission’s website shortly.”