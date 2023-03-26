APC Screens 24 Aspirants For Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo Gubernatorial Tickets

Prior to the April 14 governorship primary elections of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), 23 governorship aspirants from Bayelsa and Kogi States were on Saturday screened by the Party.

The only aspirant from Imo State, governor Hope Obidika Uzordima who was returned unopposed appeared before the screening committee on Friday.

From Bayelsa State, six aspirants screened by the committee include the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipreye Silva, the 2019 governor-elect, David Pereworimini Lyon, Ogbomade Isikima Johnson, Ongoebi Etebu Maureen, Festus Daumiebi Sunday and Joshua Maciver.

From Kogi State, the deputy governor of the State, Edward David Onoja, tops the list of screened aspirants. Others were the current Senator representing Kogi West and former National President of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Smart Adeyemi, Abdulkareem Asuku, the Chief of Staff to governor Yahaya Bello, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, son of the former governor Abubakar Audu, Prince Shauibu Abubakar Audu, Sanusi Ohiare, former Executive Director, Rural Electrification Agency, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Salami Momodu O. Deedat and Usman Ododo,

Also screened were the Chairman Senate Committee on Information Communications Technology and Cyber Crime, Oseni Yakubu, Halima l. Alfa, Momoh Jibrin, Yusuf Yakubu Okala, Asiru Idris, Stephen Ikani Ocheni, Abubakar Yahaya Achimugu, Idachaba Friday and David A. Jimoh.

James Abiodun Faleke was still being expected by the committee as at press time.