APC, Tinubu In Panic Mode; Their Election Victory Temporal — PDP Campaign

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organisation (PDP PCO) has said the victory of the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the just concluded presidential election, is temporary.

Kola Ologbondiyan, the spokesperson of the PDP PCO, in an interview with Vanguard noted that Tinubu’s emergence as the president-elect cannot stand the test of time because it is not the people’s will.

According to him, accepting Tinubu’s sham victory is akin to celebrating criminality, adding that, the rejection of the election results as announced by the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, by the PDP was borne out of patriotism and interest of democracy.

His words: “It is curious that even the man claiming to have won the election and his party are not celebrating their so-called victory because they know it’s temporal.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Seeks Appeal Court Order To Inspect INEC Materials Ahead Election Result Defense

“The triumph of evil over good is temporal. What the Independent National Electoral Commission did cannot stand anywhere in the world. The APC and its candidate know this that is why they are in panic mode.

“For us in the PDP, we are on the side of the Nigerian people who were robbed of their right to elect their leader. Voter intimidation and falsification of results were widespread; there were substantial breaches of the Electoral Act by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

“The INEC chairman lied to Nigerians and led the commission to commit a heinous crime against citizens by first building their hope of a transparent process only for him to violate same most brazenly.

“The APC can deceive itself all it wants but the will of Nigerians and true friends of this great country will triumph at the end of the day. On this, our hope is renewed.

“While we take the battle to right this wrong to court, we pray that Nigerians who have lost or are losing faith in our democratic process have a rethink in the interest of democracy and the survival of our dear nation.”