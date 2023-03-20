APC’s Bago Declared Winner Of Governorship Election In Niger

The candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Umar Mohammed Bago, has emerged winner of the March 18 governorship election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission in Niger State.

Clement Allawa, the state collation officer, announcing the result in Minna on Monday, said Bago won in 20 of the 25 Local Government Areas and polled a total of 469,896.

“I, Professor Clement Allawa, hereby certify that I am the Returning Officer for the 2023 governorship election that was contested on March 18, 2023.”

“I declare that Umar Mohammed Bago of the APC having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Niger State.”

According to him, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Isah Liman Kantigi, who was the closest rival of the APC candidate, won in 5 local government areas with 387, 476 votes.

He disclosed further that the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Yahaya Mohammed came third with a total of 3, 378 votes while the only female candidate in the election Khadijat Abdulahi who contested under the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance polled 1, 746 votes.