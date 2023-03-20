APC’s Uba Sani Wins Kaduna Governorship Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Senator Uba Sani, as the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The INEC Collation Officer, Prof. Lawal Bilbis, who announced the result said the APC candidate polled 730,002 votes while his closest rival, Isah Ashiru Kudan of the Peoples Democratic Party, scored 719,196 votes.

He added that the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Jonathan Asake, polled 58,283 to come third while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, came to a distant fourth with 21,405 votes while rejected votes stood at 19,114.

The PDP candidate won in 13 LGAs of the state while Sani, the incumbent Senator representing the Kaduna Central Senatorial District of the state, won 10 LGAs.

The LGAs won by Ashiru include, Kaura, Sanga, Kajuru, Jaba, Makarfi, Jema’ah, Zango-Kataf, Soba, Chikun, Kagarko, Kachia,Lere and Kudan.

The APC candidate won in Giwa, Ikara, Kauru, Sabon-Gari, Zaria, Kubau, Kaduna South, Kaduna North, Igabi, and Birnin-Gwari.