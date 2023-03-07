Atiku Should Retire, Join Northern Elders Forum – Fani-Kayode

Following the protest action of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani- Kayode has said it would be better if the PDP flagbearer retires after 33 years in politics.

Fani-Kayode while mocking the former vice president over the protest at the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday, added that retiring will be more dignifying than “struggling and sweating under the sun.”

The PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, and Atiku, had led protesters to INEC’s office to protest the outcome of the presidential election won by Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC.

The former Aviation Minister reacting to the demonstration in a series of tweets via his Twitter handle on Monday, said he was shocked to see Atiku wandering the streets of Abuja in the name of protest and wondered if the former vice president has been reduced to the level of “street activist.”

READ ALSO: Atiku Protest: INEC Won’t Give You Mandate By Acting As Comic Characters – APC PCC

He further advised the PDP flagbearer to respect himself, retire from politics and join Ango Abdullahi and others in the Northern Elders Forum (NEF).

“I was so embarrassed to see Ibn Dubai flanked by his ugly “let out gorilla” husband, wandering the streets of Abuja in the name of protest.

“Has he been reduced to the level of “street activist” even at his age and after 33 years in politics? How pitiful. I feel sorry for him.

“Better for him to respect himself, retire from politics & join Ango Abdullahi and others in the Northern Elders Forum. That is more dignified than struggling & sweating under the sun whilst walking the streets in jeans, a T-shirt & gym shoes with an ugly gorilla on your back,” he tweeted.