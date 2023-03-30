Atiku’s SPV Saga: Code Of Conduct Bureau Invites Keyamo

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has reportedly invited Festus Keyamo (SAN), a top member of the Presidential Campaign Council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over Atiku Abubakar’s alleged diversion of public funds through Special Purpose Vehicles.

According to Politics Nigeria, the APC chieftain’s invitation was disclosed in a statement signed by John Ainetor, the Assistant Head of Chambers, Festus Keyamo Chambers, on Thursday.

The statement reads in full: “The Code of Conduct Bureau is set to commence investigation of Atiku Abubakar over the diversion of public funds whilst he was Vice-President of Nigeria through Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV).

“The Bureau has invited our client Mr. Festus Keyamo to come forward to adopt his petition and to help it to secure the presence of the whistleblower, Mr. Michael Achimugu to assist in the investigation. See a copy of the letter below.

“Mr. Keyamo assures that the crusade for accountability in respect of this issue was not a campaign gimmick as he promises to follow it through to a logical conclusion, even after the victory of the President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”