Bandits Kill DPO, Two Others In Zamfara

Bandits have attacked Maru town, the headquarters of Maru local government area of Zamfara State, killing a Divisional Police Officer, and two others.

According to PUNCH, an indigene of the town who gave his name as Shehu Amadu, said that the bandits who were in large numbers stormed the town with the intention of abducting the residents of the area.

He said the DPO, and two other policemen who went out to confront the bandits were shot and killed in the process.

The Zamfara State Police Command confirmed the death of a Divisional Police Officer in charge of Maru Local Government Area of the state, SP Kazeem Kareem, and Inspector Rabiu Umar killed by gunmen on Saturday.

In a statement, the spokesperson for the command, SP Mohammed Shehu, said the Commissioner of Police, Kolo Yusuf, prayed Almighty Allah to repose the departed souls and give their families and relations the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

READ ALSO: Unknown Gunmen Kidnap Two Wives, Son Of Taraba Monarch

The statement said, “On March 5, 2023, around 2am, gunmen in large numbers, armed with sophisticated weapons attacked Maru Division with intent to destabilise the security architecture of the town in order to easily attack and abduct members of the community.

“However, the late DPO and team gallantly put up a strong resistance to repel the attackers.

“Unfortunately, himself and Inspector Rabiu lost their lives while protecting the public.

“The Commissioner of Police has deployed reinforcement to pursue the fleeing hoodlums and arrest them for investigation and prosecution.”

He said the Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, DCP Iliyasu Kwarbai, led another police tactical team to the scene for an on-the-spot assessment and confidence building patrol.