Banky W Breaks Silence After Losing House Of Reps Election

Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate for Eti Osa Federal House of Representative, Bankole Wellington, also known as Banky W, has broken his silence following his loss at the just concluded 2023 presidential elections.

Recall that Banky W lost his position to Labour Party’s candidate, Thaddeus Attah.

Banky W shared a video of himself during the Sunday services, expressing his heartbreak for losing the election.

The father of one disclosed that he had made huge preparations for his win, which include a Sunday thanksgiving programme, searching for an apartment and office in Abuja, and others.

However, the singer revealed that he is strengthened by his faith in God which can sometimes give way for one to be hurt.

Banky W also disclosed that his loss at the election will not stop him from praising God because he will still hold the thanksgiving.

Watch video below: