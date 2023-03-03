Barcelona Beat Real Madrid In Copa Del Rey Semi Final First Leg

Barcelona bounced back from back-to-back defeats to beat Real Madrid 0-1 in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg.

An Eder Militao own goal separated the sides at the Bernabeu despite the hosts having more possession and chances.

It was a welcome result for Barca after they lost to Manchester United in the Europa League and Almeria in La Liga.

Xavi’s side defended deep after taking the lead and their discipline earned a narrow advantage to take into the second leg at the Nou Camp on April 5.

Barca are top of La Liga but Xavi’s side will have gone into the game feeling fragile after their elimination from Europe and a shock league defeat at the weekend.

The former midfielder made five changes to his starting team, including an entirely new back four.

The opening moment of noteworthy action was Vinicius Junior throwing Frenkie de Jong to the turf via a headlock, but it was the visitors who took the lead – and in farcical circumstances.

In Barca’s first attack of the game, Franck Kessie’s shot was saved by Thibaut Courtois but ricocheted back off Militao and rolled into the net.

His fellow centre-back Nacho attempted to clear the ball off the line but was unable to save his team-mate’s embarrassment.

It was initially ruled out for offside but VAR indicated that while Raphinha had moved early he was not interfering with play while Kessie was level and as a result the goal stood.

Barca’s defence has conceded just eight goals in 23 league matches this season and although there were extensive changes in personnel, the backline stood strong again on Thursday.

The visitors’ attack was largely toothless without injured pair of Robert Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele – although they could easily have had a second goal if Ansu Fati had not blocked his team-mate Kessie’s goal-bound shot.

Former Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, who joined the Catalan club last January, was quiet again while another former Premier League player, ex-Leeds winger Raphinha, was anonymous for the most part.

It was a performance with few hallmarks of the great Barca side Xavi orchestrated, but the team he is managing know how to get the job done – in domestic football, at least.