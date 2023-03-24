Bayern Munich Appoint Thomas Tuchel As New Manager

Bayern Munich have reportedly sacked Julian Nagelsmann – with Thomas Tuchel stepping into replace him.

It follows an incredible turn of events for the German giants on Thursday night.

Ex-PSG chief Tuchel will take over seven months after Chelsea surprisingly axed him, according to German publication Bild.

He’s tipped to take charge of training on Monday and face his former club Borussia Dortmund in his opening match on Saturday, April 1.

Champions Bayern are a point adrift of Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

But they sailed into the Champions League quarter-finals with a 3-0 aggregate triumph over PSG.

Ex-RB Leipzig chief Nagelsmann, 35, guided Bayern to the domestic crown last season after taking over in April 2021.

But earlier on Thursday he admitted he had heard rumours he would be axed but denied having been contacted by club chiefs.

And at the start of the week he hinted at internal problems – after admitting a dressing-room mole was leaking tactics.