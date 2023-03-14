“Be A Man, Withdraw, Concede, Congratulate Tinubu” — FFK Tells Peter Obi

Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK), former Aviation Minister and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, has urged the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi to concede defeat following his latest proclamation to challenge the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

Obi had on Monday while speaking on Arise Television said he would challenge the process that led to the declaration of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner.

His words: “I’m not challenging who they declared. “I’m not challenging whatever the outcome, I’m challenging the process (through) which they arrived at their declaration.

“And unless we do that, we’re not going to stop the rascality we witnessed in that election.

“The process through which people come into the office is for me…far more fundamental than what they do thereafter. There is a process of doing things. There is a process of arriving at any destination. Like I said in my press conference if you’re going to answer ‘His Excellency’, the process of coming to that position must be excellent. If you’re going to be a Bishop, there’s a process of being a Bishop.”

However, reacting to the former Anambra State governor’s interview, FFK via his social media urged the Obi to concede defeat and congratulate the president-elect.

He tweeted: “Surrender loading! Poor confused soul, no longer making sense. My counsel? Be a MAN, withdraw the case, concede you LOST, reign in your supporters and congratulate our President-elect.”