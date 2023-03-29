Benue Governor-Elect, Begs God To Give Tinubu Good Health, Sound Mind

Newly elected Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia has prayed to God to grant the president-elect, Bola Tinubu good health and sound mind as he takes over leadership of the country come May 29.

Hyacinth made this known in a statement released on Wednesday by his Media Aide, Isaac Uzaam to mark the 71st birthday of Tinubu.

According to Fr. Alia described the President-Elect as a disciplined personality with good political leadership skills driven by personal insatiable desire for shared prosperity and keen interest in implementing transformative ideas.

He said, Tinubu’s penchant for implementing social reforms and policy measures that add to the general welfare of the populace over the years, contributed significantly in building trust amongst Nigerians.

“The governor-Elect salutes the skills, experience, intelligence, integrity and instincts of the septuagenarian, who he said is living a life of service, impacting many lives in several decades of active political participation and public service.

“He designates Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a perfect matchup to the traits of good leadership and a fantastic role model for those seeking to understand how to make an impact with their lives.

“As he opens another beautiful page of his life today, Fr. Alia prays God to continue to grant him good health, sound mind and strength to succeed in his new task of ferrying Nigeria to the coast of development and excellence”.